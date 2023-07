Catholic church wants children to have more faith

Bishop Dominic Eibu of Kotido Diocese has urged children to always emulate St Kizito, the youngest of the Uganda Martyrs, who committed himself early to loving God. According to Bishop Eibu, it is everyone's responsibility to make sure that children grow in their religion. The call came as the Catholic Church marked Misson Holy Child Day at the Uganda Martyrs' catholic shrine at Namugongo, under the theme of doing a mission together in communion.