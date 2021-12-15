Car owners given up to June 2022 to replace pre-2011 logbooks

The ministry of Works and Transport has given motor vehicle owners six months to replace the old green and pink logbooks with the new white ones. State minister for transport, Fred Byamukama told journalists at a press conference in Kampala that they are working on statutory instruments to lay out penalties for using the old logbooks beyond the deadline. The Minister also said brokers will be banned from accessing vehicle registration as part of the implementation of a new vehicle registration system that will close gaps exploited by middle-men.