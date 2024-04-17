Businesspersons refuse to open shops for a second day

Traders have turned a deaf ear to the government's appeal to reopen their shops as their strike in protest against the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution (EFRIS) enters its second day. Government insistence for the traders to adopt EFRIS threatens to prolong the strike pending the outcome of a meeting with the president scheduled for Friday at State House Entebbe. The traders also denied being part of the resolutions shared by the finance ministry from a meeting they held on Tuesday, committing to have answers to the issues they raised after a fortnight.