Police to use DNA, phone to find out attacker’s identity

A small mobile phone that was yesterday recovered from the body of a man who hacked four children in Mirimu Zone, Ndejje, off Entebbe Road, as a crucial clue that will help them know his identity and likely accomplices.The phone was found in one of the pockets of the attacker's pair of trousers. Police shot him dead after a long standoff. He had locked the children in the house after their mother had escaped the wall-fenced house.The man had reportedly demanded 5 million shillings from the children's mother, Anita Ayebare, as a ransom not to harm them.