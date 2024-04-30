UK governement accuses Ugandan officials of corruption

For the first time, the UK government has used its global anti-corruption sanctions on Ugandan politicians. Those subject to the travel ban and asset freezes are the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among and two former ministers - Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu. Kitutu and Nandutu are currently on trial over the diversion of iron sheets meant for the Karamoja sub-region. The UK government says Among, benefited from the proceeds of this diversion.