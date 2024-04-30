Labour day to be marked with spotlight on need for improved safety

The world will mark Labour Day on 1st May with the spotlight cast on the need for improved safety standards and a conducive work environment.The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Aggrey Kibenge has stressed how having a disgruntled labour force is counterproductive to productivity. NTV's JACKSON ONYANGO sat down with Kibenge in Fort Portal City, the venue for this year's Labour Day celebration which is organized under the theme: improving access to labour justice: a prerequisite for increased productivity. In the interview, he speaks against pre-entry exams by institutions of higher learning, arguing that they approve the notion that students are only prepared to pass exams, which undermines the synergies put in place by education bodies, the labour docket, and the private sector for market demands.