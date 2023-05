Business in Lukaya suffers after Masaka-Kampala traffic diversion

Traders in Lukaya town and Lwera, who operate different small-scale businesses along the Masaka-Kampala road, have asked the Central Government to speed up ongoing repairs on the Katonga bridge. Part of the bridge was decimated last week after River Katonga burst its banks. Now, the aggrieved traders say their businesses have suffered tremendous losses after the road was closed and traffic diverted to a different route.