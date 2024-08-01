Bulambuli residents get metallic ladders replacing wooden paths

Residents of Bulambuli District in over 8 sub-counties are now breathing a sigh of relief after several sections of their precarious wooden ladder footpaths have been fixed with metallic ladders. The areas that have benefited include Namisuni, Masira, Bufumbo, Buginyanya, Buluganya, Bumugibole, Bulango, and Sisiyi in the upper Bulambuli jurisdiction. The metallic ladders, which will cover five kilometers, are being constructed in phases and will cost 1.8 billion shillings.