Building Review Board proposes demolition powers for dilapidated buildings

The National Building Review Board is proposing that building committees in various administrative units be empowered to demolish buildings that are in disrepair or dilapidated, at the owner's expense. Currently, the law allows the committee to issue orders but not to act if the owner ignores them, leading to many buildings remaining in dangerous conditions, according to the board. This is one of several proposed amendments to the Building Control Act, as reported by Nobert Atukunda.