Bishop Kisembo urges youth to avoid unwanted pregnancies

Rwenzori Diocese Bishop Reuben Kisembo is calling on the youth to do everything in their power to avoid unwanted pregnancies. The call came in response to reports of an increase in the number of neglected children at Tooro Baby’s Home. Bishop Kisembo was also alarmed by the state of the home, with support from donors declining. He now says he needs over 500 million shillings to build a hostel where they can generate income to sustain the home.