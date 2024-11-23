Army tasks promoted officers to join fight against corruption

The UPDF carried out a promotion exercise for army officers, mostly from the Special Forces Command, at a ceremony at the Defence Ministry Headquarters in Mbuya, Kampala. During the ceremony, two Colonels were promoted to Brigadier General, and 17 Lieutenant Colonels were promoted to Colonel. They were decorated with their respective ranks. Lt. Gen. Sam Okiding, the Deputy Chief of Defence Forces, challenged the newly promoted officers to work together in the fight against corruption, emphasizing that this required collective responsibility. Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted officers, Brig. Gen. Paul Wanyera Namawa, Chief of Staff – Special Forces Command, tasked his cohort of officers to be mindful of the legacy of the immense sacrifices made by their predecessors in their service to the country.