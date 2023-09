Archibishop Ssemogerere asks the clergy to speak out for the defenseless without fear

The archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has directed the clergy to start speaking out about the biting problems afflicting Ugandans rather than observing the proverbial conspiracy of silence. The call came as he celebrated Mass at Lubaga Cathedral, during the launch of the Ssabasumba Annual Appeal Fund, meant to raise money to support various activities in the archdiocese.