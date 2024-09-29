Archbishop Ssemogerere calls on single mothers to seek support

The Archbishop of the Diocese of Kampala, Paul Ssemogerere, has lamented the continued practice of women giving birth and throwing their children away. He urged these troubled women to send these children to homes like Nsambya Babies' Home, where they can be cared for and helped to become useful citizens. The Archbishop's call came as he led a charity walk to raise funds for the Nsambya Children’s Home. At least 97 million shillings was raised during this walk. Sister Maria Teddy Nakyanzi, who heads Nsambya Babies’ Home, says they have 31 children in their care and are looking to improve their ability to take care of them.