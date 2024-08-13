All occupants of dormitory escape unhurt after fire breakout in Moyo

A fire outbreak has destroyed a girl's dormitory at Moyo Girls Blind Annex School in Moyo Sub-County, Moyo District. It's reported that the fire started at about 8:30 am in the girls' dormitory, which houses about 10 pupils. All the occupants of the dormitory escaped unhurt. Superintendent of Police Albert Natumanya, the Officer in Charge of Moyo Central Police said fire fighting teams were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other buildings.