Advocates call for increased support for hearing impairment initiatives

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the International Day of Sign Language and the International Week of Deaf People today, advocates are calling on the government to increase its funding for initiatives intended to support people with hearing impairments. They also emphasize the need for a policy to help regulate the use of Sign Language in the country. According to Robert Nkwangu, the executive director of the Uganda National Association of the Deaf, there has been an outbreak of masqueraders in sign language who use their so-called expertise to solicit money from people.