Aceng: Uganda has come out of the third Covid-19 wave

The Health Ministry has confirmed that Uganda is now fully out of the third wave of Covid-19. According to health minister Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, this has been evidenced by the falling rates of positive cases in the country, with the positivity rate itself remaining constant at 5%. With such results, the health ministry has revised some of the Covid-19 protocols including temporarily suspending mandatory testing on arrival at the airport.