500 hectares restored in Kagadi Forest Reserve

The National Forestry Authority and other partners have restored 500 hectares of Kagombe Central Forest Reserve in Kagadi District. According to the National Forestry Authority Range Manager, Budongo Systems Range in Bunyoro Sub Region, Boaz Basigirenda, Kagombe Central Forest reserve covers 17,751 hectares, 80% of which had been depleted by encroachers. However, 60% of the forest has now been restored.