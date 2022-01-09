40 arrested for attacking motorists, pedestrians along the Northern Bypass

Police says they have arrested over 40 people in connection with the attacks against people who use the Northern By-Pass. They add that the suspects will soon be produced in court. This follows numerous reports from the public, including videos of victims who have been attacked by stone-throwers while using the bypass. The police say they have stepped up patrols on the road but are challenged by several dark sections across the highway.