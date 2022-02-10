23 granted bail after arrest for illegal assembly in Ngora District

Twenty three people, among them clerical leaders arrested at St. Philip’s Cathedral in Ngora district have been released on bail. They had been arrested over the contested election of the bishop for Kumi diocese and charged with threatening violence and behaving in a manner likely to spread disease when they organised a prayer assembly about two weeks ago. The Kumi chief magistrates court also barred the suspects from discussing the contested election. On Wednesday, the House of Bishops elected Michael Okwir Esakahn the second bishop of Kumi diocese.