22 YEARS ON REMAND: DPP says they will follow up Twinomugisha’s murder case file

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution says that they will expedite investigations in the case of a murder suspect who has been on remand without trial for 22 years. Public relations officer Irene Nakimbugwe admitted that keeping a suspect on remand for that long violates his right to various freedoms. 50-year old Alex Twinomugisha petitioned the High Court arguing that he had already served a separate 20-year sentence for the murder of Prince Happy Kijjanangoma in 1999.