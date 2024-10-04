2024 census report shows rising life expectancy, lower infant mortality

The just-released 2024 Census report's health indicators reveal a general improvement in health and education. Life expectancy at birth has increased by five years over the past decade, from 63.7 years in 2014 to 68.2 years in 2024, with women continuing to outlive men. The infant mortality rate has decreased from 50 to 34 per 1,000 live births. However, while there has been an improvement in school enrollment, many children still drop out after primary school. Nobert Atukunda gives us more in this report.