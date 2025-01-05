Traders in Kapchorwa counting huge losses after market fire

Traders in Kapchorwa town, who lost goods worth millions of shillings in a devastating fire on Saturday, are calling on the government to build a modern market to replace the one destroyed in the blaze. Some traders shared the overwhelming loss they experienced, with many losing everything in their stalls. They expressed concern that the challenges of rebuilding their businesses have since mounted, especially since some had been operating with loans from banks.