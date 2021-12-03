‘Time up HIV’ campaign is geared towards ending disease by 2030

The Ministry of Health has launched a national HIV risk perception campaign dubbed “HIV Time Up” meant to create a movement that feels uncomfortable with irresponsible behavior. It is also a campaign that seeks to address individual, community and structural barriers that might impede the goal of ending HIV by 2030 Health minister Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said the catch phrase Time Up HIV introduces a sense of urgency while inspiring hope that ending AIDS is attainable through concentrated efforts involving a multiplicity of players.