ANTI-SLAVERY BILL: Activists want tougher law on forced or compulsory labour
Former NRM mobilizer Bazibu released on bail
Prisons service lifts all remaining COVID-19 restrictions
Lawyer Isaac Ssemakadde appears before CID over offensive communication
Former Minister Kibanzanga says he is a victim of NRM infighting
MP Zaake challenges parliament’s rules committee
Spate of school fires draws attention to safety measures
KIKUUBE LAND EVICTIONS: Over 800 pitch camp at RDC office in protest
Hoima conjoined twins separated at Mulago hospital
UNSECURED PERSONAL LOANS microfinance regulator cautions lenders
FEBRUARY INFLATION: Prices of basic commodities continue to rise
Another school fire raises concerns over worrying pattern
EMPAKA ZA MIXED MARTIAL ARTS: Bannayuganda bakuttunka
EBIKOLOBERO ERI ABAGENDA KU KYEYO: Akakiiko k’eddembe kakungaanya birowooozo erinayambako
MUNNAMATTEEKA ISAAC SSEMAKADDE: Poliisi emukunyiza, wakudda mu kkooti nga 21 March