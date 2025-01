Ssegirinya’s death announcement mired in chaos

The funeral of Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammed Ssegrinya will be held on Sunday at his ancestral home in Masaka district. This follows a confirmation of his passing at Rubaga Hospital where he has been undergoing treatment for quite some time. But before all this happened, there was a mismatch in information when the family announced him dead but the hospital said that he was still in critical condition and under review.