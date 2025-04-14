PFF raise alarm over delayed registration by EC
The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction is planning to storm the Electoral Commission to demand for an explanation for the delay in registering their party.This after the PFF leadership revealed that it had submitted all requirements for registration.
Legally, the Electoral Commission says it has six months to process the party's registration after receiving an official application. So when will the PFF become a fully fledged political party?