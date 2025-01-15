Nabbanja meets new Netherlands envoy to Uganda

The Netherlands government has announced a grant of 80 million Euros approximately UGX 300 billion Uganda to support farmers in Uganda. This announcement came as the newly deployed Netherlands ambassador to Uganda Fredericke Quispel paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja at her office in Kampala. The Ambassador also revealed to the prime minister that her government will avail 35 million Euros about 132 billion shillings for Uganda’s regional referral hospitals.