MPs On COSASE question how Kilembe Mines Ltd was privatised

The Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises has tasked officials of Kilembe Mines Limited, led by the board chairman, Shanjay Tanna to explain how the once vibrant mining company plunged into dire financial losses ,leading to its recent privatization to Sarrai Group Limited. Committee members were shocked to learn the current board was never involved the privatization process. Officials from Kilembe Mines Limited are appearing before COSASE to respond to operational-related issues raised by the Auditor General in the 2024 report.