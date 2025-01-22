Kampala needs shs108b to deal with garbage crisis

Members of Parliament on the Presidential Affairs Committee are asking the Committee on Budget to urge the ministry of finance to avail 108.6 billion shillings in the financial year 2025/2026 to deal with the issue of garbage in Kampala. The committee wants to see the operationalisation of Buyala landfill in Mpigi, as well as compensation of 48 households that were affected during the Kiteezi landfill collapse.These are also calling for ministry of finance to provide 2.8 billion shillings annually which is intended to construct at least 5 offices for resident District commissioners in the country.