IUIU beats Busitema University by 2-1 in Tororo

In football news, Islamic University in Uganda (IUIU) became the first university this season to secure maximum points away from home by defeating Busitema University 2-1 in a match played last evening in Busitema. The Mbale-based university came from behind after Busitema took the lead with a header from Waduma Derrick in the first half. IUIU responded with two goals in the second half to claim victory. The University Football League will continue on Saturday, with Kumi University hosting Ndejje University in Kumi.