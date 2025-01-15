EAC members concerned over failure to embrace Swahili

Members of the East African community have expressed concerns about the failure of citizens in member states to embrace Swahili as a unifying language. Although Swahili was introduced as the official language of the East African Community to promote unity, economic development, and a shared cultural identity, it has not been widely adopted by the people. In response to this challenge, community leaders are urging member states to establish councils dedicated to promoting and encouraging the use of Swahili. This call was made during a press conference in preparation for the upcoming International Swahili Conference, which will be held from April 14th to 16th this year and attended by representatives from member states.