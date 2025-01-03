About 2,821 teaching and non-teaching staff to be recruited

The government is set to recruit at least 2,821 teaching and non-teaching staff for 91 seed schools across the country. Of these, 637 will be graduate science teachers, matching the number of graduate arts teachers. Each school will receive at least 31 staff members, including 2 head teachers and deputy head teachers, 23 teaching staff, and 6 non-teaching staff. The recruitment process will cost Shs 1.3 billion, with the application period running from 6th January to 10th January 2025 at 10 recruitment service centers gazetted by the Education Service Commission across the country.