UIA, AGRA encourage farmers to add value for boosting agriculture

Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) wants the Investment Authority to be more aggressive in their market access drive, with a specific focus on smallholder farmers across the value chain. According to officials, should a pact signed between AGRA and UIA come into force, farmers will enjoy economies of scale which oftentimes eludes the smallholder farmers, taking a toll on household incomes. For those who will embrace value addition, the benefits will be enormous. Uganda Investment Authority has availed land for investment in the regional industrial parks.