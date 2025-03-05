Uganda sees strong tourism growth, but communication challenges threaten future gains

Uganda is gifted by nature and is increasingly recognized as one of the world’s most prized travel destinations. The country has experienced a steady recovery in the tourism sector, with a 26% increase in tourist arrivals during the first half of 2024, well above pre-pandemic levels. Revenues are projected to reach an estimated $1.862 billion. However, according to some tour operators, this growth could be undermined by the mishandling of critical communication by some government agencies, rising misinformation exacerbated by social media, and a lack of sufficient marketing.