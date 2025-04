Uganda prepares workforce ahead of first oil production

Uganda is in the final stages of producing its first commercial oil, expected in June this year. As such, people who will work in the Central Processing Facility, a vital crude oil collection area, are undergoing training. The trainees, about 1,000 in number, are learning the erection of pipework, installation of gas turbine generators, and construction of buildings. Betty Ndagire reports. Julius Wesonga on camera.