Uganda Airlines boosts perishable exports

With Uganda Airlines set to launch direct flights to London Gatwick, exporters of perishables will be the biggest beneficiaries of the airline's cargo carriage capacity. This development was highlighted during the Uganda–UK Trade Forum held in Kampala. The new route is expected to significantly enhance access to the UK market, offering Ugandan business people a strategic opportunity to tap into the country’s large consumer base of 69 million people and a Gross Domestic Product of $3.5 trillion.