THE LINK: Forex turbulence and its meaning

The shilling US dollar exchange rate has touched levels of 3900 and closed the trading day at 3865. The current volatility has not been seen in recent times, with all indications pointing towards a further weakening. To this end, Just like other countries around the world, Uganda is suffering economic turbulence. On the Link, we speak to Alpha Capital’s Managing Director Stephen Kaboyo on why things are this way and why you ought to take note.