Techpreneurs Tackle EV Challenges at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai

Coming out of the recent GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai, technopreneurs in the EV space are banking on emerging technology to reduce transport-related challenges, such as the cost of gasoline and its effects on the environment, but also to address other consumer demands in the industry. Meanwhile, EV major Tesla and UAEV have secured the first Independent Charge Point Operator (CPO) licenses for electric vehicle charging stations in Dubai.