REVENUE MOBILISATION: What to look out for ahead of 2023

This year a raft of Tax (Amendment) Bills were tabled before parliament, the proposed changes set out in the various bills which came into force on 1 July 2022 are aimed, according to the government, at improving tax administration, streamlining tax exemptions, reducing tax leakages and boosting tax revenues collected by the Government of Uganda. NTV spoke to a tax consultant on the implication of the policies and how businesses should prepare themselves for the new changes, starting with meeting obligations for the month of December 2022.