Refugee community solar project: 13.4bn set aside for Kiryandongo, Northern Uganda

Providing off-grid power to consumers in hard-to-reach areas remains expensive, particularly in the districts of Kiryandongo and refugee host communities in northern Uganda. This situation has attracted the attention of the Dutch government and its partners, who, through their development agency, the Directorate General for International Cooperation, are implementing a 3.2 million euros project to address the issue of affordability.