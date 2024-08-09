Power companies asked to list on the local stock exchange

The Minister for Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa is urging power companies in Uganda to list on the local stock exchange, citing the example of KENGEN, a Kenyan electricity generation company, to ensure sustainable financing. She notes that listing on the stock market will help power agencies manage financial-related issues and demands to be able to carry out generation, transmission, and power supply to the country. This was during the recent signing of the Internal Performance Contracts (IPC) between Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) and the management of Nalubaale-Kiira hydropower plants in Jinja.