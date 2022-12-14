NSSF formally unveils loyalty programme

Its early Christmas for members of the National Social Security fund, NSSF has today officially unveiled to the market, its loyalty program adding to some ten merchants, construction and real estate. Officials say members holding the card could access services at discounted rates on some goods and services. The loyalty programme is targeting mainly retiring members with interests to acquire critical assets and the fund's Deputy MD says could enable members to qualify for payment plans. The NSSF smart card was launched into the market 6 months ago.