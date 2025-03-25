New Karuma bridge set for June 2026

The government has secured funding from Japan for a new bridge at Karuma. Speaking at the signing ceremony today at the Ministry of Finance offices in Kampala, Eng. Isaac Wani, Head of Network Planning and Engineering at the Ministry of Works and Transport, said the 121-billion-shilling bridge project will commence in June 2026. The existing bridge, whose structural integrity has been in question, was closed for the second time yesterday for major repairs. The closure has disrupted the trade route to northern Uganda, West Nile, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.