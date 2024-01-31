January inflation: UBOS registers a slight increase in price

The Uganda Bureau of Statistics has reported a slight increase in consumer prices for the month of January, touching 0.0%, up from 0.1% registered in December 2023. This minor uptick in prices was observed in various consumer goods and services, including housing, water, and electricity, among others. On an annual basis, prices rose to a five-month high of 2.8% in January 2024, up from 2.6% in each of the previous two months, attributed to the increase in prices of transport and food costs.