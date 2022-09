IMPORT SUBSTITUTION: Govt earmarks UGX9b on soya, sunflower in Lango, Acholi

Government is planning to spend UGX9b on scaling up the production of key oil crops, such as soybeans and sunflower as a part of the strategy to stem rising prices of edible oils and other homeware products on the international market. The plan will also benefit large-scale farmers in the Acholi and Lango districts.