ICPAU 2024 EXAMS: Pass rate in accountants’ exams declines to 35%

The Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) has announced a decline in performance for its December 2024 exams, with only 35.6% of the 11,207 scripts submitted registering passes—a dip from the 43.7% recorded in the previous sitting. Prof. Laura Orobia, Chairperson of the Public Accountants Examinations Board, attributes the poor results to the struggle of balancing work, family, and studies, which affected 80% of the 6,555 CPA-U candidates.