Gov’t explores issuing infrastructural bond

Tight global financial conditions and reduced external project and budget support have exerted serious pressure on gross international reserves, covering only 2.9 months of imports at the end of 2024 (excluding oil-project related imports). This state of affairs may now force government’s hand into deploying other means to finance government programs, such as issuing an infrastructural bond according to the state minister for finance, Amos Lugolobi. He was speaking this morning on the sidelines of the national budget conference, at speak resort hotel, Munyonyo.