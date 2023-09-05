Credit Information Sharing: Consumers have free access to reports

Following reforms in the credit information sharing space by the Bank of Uganda, anyone now has the right to access their credit history report from authorised or accredited credit reference bureaus in Uganda such as Gnugrid credit reference bureau among others. David Opiyo, the executive director, the intense awareness campaigns have seen the bureau handle over 40000 daily both online and branch walk-ins. He adds credit reports are for free and help anyone to know their financial health before applying for a loan from a financial institution.