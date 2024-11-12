Chocolate makers want subsidies on Cocoa

Cocoa, Uganda’s known fourth biggest commodity export after coffee, tea, and fish, has seen monthly domestic consumption receipts hit an estimated 1.84 billion shillings. These numbers are supported by value-addition efforts according to industry players. Despite recent concerns about the impact of new EU deforestation standards on the crop, it remains a premium product. To check on the state of affairs, NTVs Ronah Nahabwe, spoke to Moses Obbi, the chief executive at Grange Masticate, a chocolate manufacturer about the policy challenges in the sector.