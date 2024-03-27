Agriculture Ministry irritated: Programme based approach challenged

Agriculture Ministry officials met today for the 3rd joint agro-industrialization program in Kampala, where disagreements arose regarding the method of work. The Permanent Secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, Maj. Gen David Kyomakama, questioned the seriousness of some departments towards the implementation of the program. The meeting was also attended by the Agriculture Minister and the Minister of Animal Industry. Racheal Nabisubi has more.